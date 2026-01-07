AIMIM-Congress clash: Habib Qureshi, Kalim Qureshi & 50 others booked

- Police used lathi-charge to control situation

--Situation brought under control within 25 minutes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A clash erupted when All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Congress candidates came face-to-face during a campaign rally near the Khasgate at 1.30 PM on Wednesday

Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel and other workers were assaulted, and their vehicle was chased. The police's timely lathi-charge prevented a major untoward incident. The Jinnsi police registered a case against Congress candidate Habib Qureshi, his brother Kalim Qureshi, and a mob of 50 people late at night.

The police acted as the complainant on behalf of the Government in this case. AIMIM party candidate Feroz Khan Moinuddin (resident of Bakklaguda, Shahaganj) on January 7, had obtained permission to hold a campaign rally on foot between Baijipura and Nawabpura Chowk in Prabhag 14. His rally started at 10 AM.

Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel also participated in the rally. Around 1.30 PM, a mob of 40 to 50 people, including Congress leaders Kalim Qureshi, Habib Qureshi, Shakil Qureshi, and Awez Shakil, suddenly appeared on the road from a square in Jinnsi.

Gestures, Slogans & Egg Throwing

- According to eyewitnesses, as soon as the two groups came face-to-face, the young men in the crowd started making gestures and shouting slogans at each other. This created tension in the area. The police appealed to everyone to go home, but the crowd was not in the mood to listen.

- Both groups were trying to move towards each other. However, Jinshi Police Inspector Shivaji Budhwant and other police officers were making strenuous efforts to stop them.

-The tension escalated as the crowd started hurling abuses at each other. The crowd went out of control of the police. They started attacking and beating each other. Some shopkeepers immediately closed their shop shutters.

Within moments, unknown individuals from the crowd started throwing eggs at each other. Eggs were also thrown at the police. Realising that the situation was getting out of hand, Police Inspector Shivaji Budhwant appealed for calm twice. However, the crowd did not listen. Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel's vehicle was chased, and he was assaulted. As the police themselves were being manhandled, Budhwant, along with his colleagues, resorted to a lathi charge on the crowd. The crowd dispersed, and the situation came under control after this.

Case registered under these sections

Based on the complaint of Police Constable Sheikh Shafiq Maslooddin, on behalf of the Government, a case was registered under sections BNS 132 (Obstruction in Government work), 189-2 (Unlawful assembly), 191-2 (Rioting), 126-2 (Wrongful restrain), 115-2 (Intentionally causing hurt), 352 (Insulting to provoke breach of peace), 351-2,3 (Intimidation), along with section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Assistant Police Inspector Aruna Ghule was entrusted with the investigation of this case.