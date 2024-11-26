AIMIM gets votes from Pundaliknagar, N-3, N-4, Gajanannagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Imtiaz Jaleel secured votes in Assembly elections even from Pundaliknagar, an area in Aurangabad East constituency, which was once known as a stronghold of Shiv Sena.

The residents from wards of Pundaliknagar, Hanumannagar, Gajanannagar, Navnathnagar, Vishwamitaranagar, Jaibhawaninagar, Bharatnagar, Nyayanagar, N-3 and N-4 voted for AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel.

Although Jaleel has very few votes compared to BJP candidate MLA Atul Save, the BJP is not happy with the fact that AIMIM is getting votes in this belt, which is known as a stronghold of Hindu voting.

The BJP has started an examination booth-wise polled votes. It has started preparing a list of office-bearers and workers, party and other parties, who have not worked in the election. The BJP group has warned that many people would have to face action in the ensuing elections of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, as per the list.

Jaleel has received around 1467 votes from the wards of Pundaliknagar, Hanumannagar, and Gajanannagar. He had got only 149 votes from this area in the Lok Sabha. Looking at the figures from 36 polling stations of assembly elections, it seems that AIMIM has got good votes in the alliance's stronghold.

Box

Votes taken in BJP stronghold

The Election Department's center-wise table shows that about 2,335 votes went to AIMIM in 30 polling stations in Hindu-majority areas and six in mixed areas. Since AIMIM took votes from BJP strongholds, MLA Save's vote share decreased.

Booth No.......Name----------------------Save’s voting--Jaleel’s voting

175.Swami Vivekanand Vidya Mandir.......459..........44

176..Swami Vivekanand Vidya Mandir.......505...........41

177..Swami Vivekanand Vidya Mandir......457..............27

178..Swami Vivekanand Vidya Mandir......540.............45

179..Kids Zone English School...................523.............72

180..Kids Zone English School.................529.........23

181..Kids Zone English School................364.........30

182..Sudhakarrao Naik High School.........691......47

183..Sudhakarrao Naik High School........615......46

184..Sudhakarrao Naik High School........533........61

185..Sudhakarrao Naik High School........653........37

186..Sudhakarrao Naik High School........675......49

187.. Ramchandra Naik High School.......422.......35

188..Ramchandra Naik High School.........535.........21

189..Sudhakarrao Naik High School......407.......64

190..Sudhakarrao Naik High School.......596........56

191..Pt.Jawaharlal Nehru College...........300.........199

192..Pt.Jawaharlal Nehru College...........348.........174

193..Pt.Jawaharlal Nehru College...........427.........213

194..Sudhakarrao Naik High School.......382........54

195..Sudhakarrao Naik High School.......402.......69

196..Sudhakarrao Naik High School........300........55

197..Pt.Jawaharlal Nehru College.............351.......211

198..Pt.Jawaharlal Nehru College............432......167

199..Sudhakarrao Naik High School.........442........116

200..Pt.Jawaharlal Nehru College.............372.......129

259..Sant Mira High School ...................583............40

260..Sant Mira High School ...................517...........28

261..Sant Mira High School ...................514..........16

268..MIT High School .........................410.......18

282..Kilbil Balak Mandir......................556.........13

283..Kilbil Balak Mandir.....................337...........26

284..Kilbil Balak Mandir...................370......24

285..Sant Mira High School ............514.........41

286...MIT High School ..................293.........19

287..MIT High School ....................366.......25

Total..36 booths.............................16720.....2335