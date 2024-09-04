AIMIM gives ultimatum to MVA alliance on merger

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In connection with the upcoming Assembly elections, the AIMIM party has called for its inclusion in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Leaders of the alliance have been given a deadline to decide by September 8. Otherwise, the party will start inviting applications from those interested in contesting the elections independently. We should not be blamed for vote division that would be benefiting the BJP, claimed the party’s state president Imtiaz Jaleel while addressing the newsmen at a press conference in the city on Wednesday.

"We are ready to join the MVA alliance and are requesting very few seats. Some leaders within the alliance have even responded positively to our proposal, but now they are unwilling to speak further. What should we make of this? On September 8, party leader Asaduddin Owaisi will be visiting the city. Starting on Sunday, we will begin accepting applications from interested candidates. Our main goal is to defeat the BJP," stressed the state president.

He also criticised the handling of the Narayan Giri Maharaj case, noting that 58 criminal cases have been filed against him nationwide. Despite this, the police have not taken action, and the state's leaders continue to support him.

“ The respect for the Chief Minister has also diminished as a result. If no action is taken against the Maharaj within the next five days, they will choose an appropriate date to directly reach Mumbai. This rally will be conducted through democratic means,” said Imtiaz Jaleel.

He also questioned why action has not been taken against Narayan Rane's son and criticised the inappropriate language used by him. The police officers will be reminded of their oath, and a formal reminder will be presented to them by framing the oath, he emphasized.

The press conference was also attended by Sharique Naqshabandi and Abdul Sameer.