AIMIM nominates eight more candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Monday evening, the AIMIM party released another list of eight candidates. This list includes only one former woman corporator and one former corporator who have been given an opportunity. The list also contains some unexpected names, which has come as a shock to aspirants. For a single seat, at least four to five people were aspiring for candidature, and many are now disappointed.

More than 22 former corporators, both men and women, from the party are still waiting. There is no certainty whether they will receive the party’s nomination or not. A large number of people who joined the party at the last moment and sought tickets have also been placed on the ‘waiting list’ by the party. So far, the party has given priority to loyal and long-standing workers.

The names of candidates declared in today’s list are Zeenat Begum Yunus Patel (Prabhag 1), Prantosh Waghmare (Prabhag 3), Dr Ranjana Shejwal (Prabhag 4), Meraj Khan Pathan (Prabhag 6), Nargis Begum Abdul Saleem (Prabhag 6), Zohra Sameer Binhydra (Prabhag 13), Feroz Moinuddin Khan (Prabhag 14) and Manoj Wahul (Prabhag 28), stated the list issued by the AIMIM’s state president Imtiaz Jaleel.