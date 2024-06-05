Air Asia officials inspect city airport

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the air commuters as a team of Air Asia airline arrived from Thailand and Malaysia for the final inspection of the Aurangabad airport.

The airline would be starting non-stop services on the Bangkok - Aurangabad - Bangkok route from October, this year. The city will be the 17th destination of the airline in India. The bookings are expected to go online from mid-July onwards subject to all government clearances and setting up of immigration infrastructure at our airport.

The chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Sunit Kothari said the airline officials assessed the international travel potential from the city; international arrival & departure infrastructure facilities; customs and immigration; airport ground handling and security infrastructure at the airport. The first-floor infrastructure was inspected thoroughly as it is exclusively reserved for the operations of international airlines. The airline has been popular as the best low-cost carrier.