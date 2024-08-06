Air commuters to board direct flights to foreign countries!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

India has signed bilateral air service agreements with a total of 116 countries. As per these agreements, international air services will be promoted from various cities, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Hence it is hoped that international flights will soon take off from here as well.

Efforts are underway to start flight services from the city to Bangkok from October. To enhance global connectivity, India has signed agreements with 116 countries. Consequently, flight services will commence from various cities, boosting both economic growth and tourism.

Thailand flight from October

The President, of the Civil Aviation Committee (ATDF), Sunit Kothari said, “ These agreements will facilitate the commencement of international flight services. From October, flight services to Thailand will begin from here, and efforts are being made to start flight services to other countries as well.”

Inclusion in 'Port of Call'

According to the President, of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Jaswant Singh, “ Currently, there is an open-air policy for Asian countries. If Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is included in the 'Port of Call,' it will be highly beneficial. Notably, flight services can operate up to Dubai and for the Holy Haj and Umrah. Direct charter flights from abroad could also arrive here.”