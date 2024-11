Air India urged to launch Jaipur-Udaipur flight service

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) has appealed to Air India to introduce new flight routes connecting Jaipur, Udaipur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as well as other major cities.

ATDF President Jaswant Singh and Civil Aviation Committee Chairman Sunit Kothari visited Air India’s headquarters in Gurugram to advocate for these routes on Wednesday. They met with key leaders from Air India’s network planning, sales, and revenue optimization departments to discuss the proposal. Their primary focus was on launching flights for routes such as Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Ahmedabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Bengaluru, and Jaipur-Udaipur-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.