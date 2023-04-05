Air valve dislodged, city will not get water

Repair work will be completed by midnight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A major waterline laying project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was hit by an accident that caused water supply to be cut off for an entire day. While laying a new water line, a JCB struck the air valve on the old 1200 mm diameter pipeline, causing it to dislodge and water to spray up to 25 to 30 feet.

The municipal corporation immediately stopped the water channel and started the repair work. However, the repairs continued until late at night, resulting in no water supply in the city the following day. The delay in repair work affected the city's water supply schedule, which was postponed by one day. Water supply will now be provided on Friday in those areas where it was scheduled for Thursday. The municipal corporation has assured citizens that there will be no shortage of water supply in the summer, and efforts are underway to meet the needs of the citizens with the available water. The repair work took at least seven hours to complete, and officials have said that supply in some areas will be restored on Thursday.