Airport expansion to gain momentum

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The expansion of Chikalthana International Airport is set to commence soon. The state government has approved the allocation of Rs 68.25 crores for the development of airports in the state through a government resolution on Monday. This includes Rs 32.30 crores allocated for the acquisition of 139 acres of land needed for the expansion of Chikalthana Airport. This funding clears the way for the land acquisition process, which had been stalled for the past few months.

For the financial year 2024-25, the government has earmarked Rs 455 crore for the development of airports in the state. Of this, Rs 68.25 crore was distributed on Monday (August 26) through the budgetary distribution system. The allocation includes Rs 32.30 crore for Chikalthana Airport, Rs 5.95 crore for Gondia Airport, Rs 20 crore for Karad Airport, and Rs 10 crore for various airport facilities. This total of Rs 68.25 crore has been approved for distribution to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company.

147 acres for expansion, 8 acres under the Authority's Jurisdiction

The expansion of the airport has been awaited for many years. Initially, the focus was on acquiring 182 acres of land. The measurement was also done, but later on, it was decided to acquire 147 acres. Of this, 8 acres fall under the jurisdiction of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Thus, 139 acres need to be acquired. With the release of funds, the land acquisition and expansion project will gain momentum.

Works included in expansion?

The current runway at Chikalthana Airport is 9,300 feet (2,835 meters) long. It will extend to 12,000 feet (3,660 meters).

The extended runway will enable the airport to accommodate cargo flights and jumbo jets carrying more passengers in the future.

For smooth aircraft operations, a parallel taxiway is essential. The expansion plan includes adding a parallel taxiway along with the extended runway.

The expansion will also include improved aircraft parking facilities and new buildings.