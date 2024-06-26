Airport official trapped in block deal investment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the latest tele-phishing incident, the assistant manager at Chikalthana Airport has been duped of Rs 3.19 lakh on false assurance of 50 percent returns in block deal investment. MIDC Cidco police have registered a case against John Peter Hussman and Neeraj Khanna.

A highly educated Vishwanand Thombre works as an assistant manager at the airport. In March, he joined Apollo Study Group G 250 through Facebook. The details on investment opportunities were available in the group. Later on the page administrator Khanna created a new Whatsapp Group and joined Thombre as well. He also shared a link with all members and recommended to download an app to guide on investment in stocks. Thombre also acted as per the guidelines of the cyber crooks. He also contacted the customer care of the app and provided the bank details.

Blocked on demanding profit

Thombre invested more than Rs 3 lakh through the installed app. Its screen showed that he had earned 50 percent profit against his investment. He then inquired about the process to get the profit. This turned out to be shocking for him. He was told to first pay a tax of Rs 1.95 lakh then only he would be able to withdraw the money. He also hinted that his right to operate the app would be withdrawn if he failed to pay the tax money. Accordingly, his number was blocked on the app within eight days. Hence Thombre contacted the police. The police inspector Gautam Patare is investigating the case.