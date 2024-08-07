Airport ready for taking off international flights !

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a positive development, extensive preparations are being made for the commencement of international flights from Chikalthana Airport. The work on the immigration counter, essential for international flight operations, is currently underway and is expected to be completed within a month.

Under immigration facilities, comprehensive information about foreign travellers arriving in India, including the purpose of their visit and duration of stay, is recorded. Besides, these travellers are granted permission to travel within the country. The immigration department ensures that these travellers possess the necessary documents for entry into the country or departure to another country. It may be noted that large number of foreign tourists arrive in the city to see world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves.

According to the airport director Sharad Yewale, “The airport authorities had highlighted the necessity of immigration facilities to facilitate the direct arrival of international travellers and tourists at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport. Consequently, Air Asia Airlines is preparing to start flights to Bangkok from the city in October. After a long wait, the work on the immigration counter at the airport has finally begun and is expected to be completed soon.”

Efforts by the airport authority

The international flight service to Bangkok can only start from October if the immigration and customs facilities are operational by July 31. Hence, the airport authority is making efforts to ensure that both these facilities are in place before October, it is learnt.