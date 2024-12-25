Airport to equip with 8 vestibules to welcome domestic; international passengers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The preparations to operate international air services are in full swing at Chikalthana Airport. Currently, the airport building has only two gates for passengers: 'Departure' and 'Arrival'. However, work is underway for eight additional entry points. These will include six 'Departure Gates', one 'International Arrival Gate', and one 'Domestic Arrival Gate'. While the building is being prepared, attention is also focused on when the essential 'Immigration' facilities for international flights will be available.

The ongoing work on the entry gates at the airport has come as a pleasant surprise for travellers. Passengers are hopeful that the airport will soon undergo a transformation and international air services will begin. The airport's building is equipped with not just one or two, but eight entry gates. Six of these gates will be for passengers travelling to various cities from the airport, while two gates will be for passengers arriving in the city. One of these gates will be dedicated solely to passengers arriving on international flights.

When will the first international flight start?

It was announced that AirAsia Airlines would begin flights from the city to Bangkok starting in October. However, the wait is still on for the necessary immigration personnel. Once the staff is available, AirAsia Airlines will need three months to prepare for the flight services. Until the Immigration Check Post (ICP) is operational, no airline can start international flight services. The immigration counter at the airport is ready; only the personnel are awaited. Passengers are eagerly looking forward to when the Bangkok flight service will begin in the new year.

Entry gates to open in phases

The Director of Chikalthana International Airport, Sharad Yewale said, “ These 8 entry gates will be referred to as the 'Vestibule'. It will consist of 6 'Departure Gates', one 'International Arrival Gate', and one 'Domestic Arrival Gate'. These gates will be opened in phases.”