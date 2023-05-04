AISA installation ceremony concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The installation ceremony of the new executive body of Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA) was conclude with enthusiasm recently. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and state cooperation minister Atul Save were the chief guests of the function. Bajaj Auto Ltd president Kailas Zanjari, industrialist D B Soni and others were present. Newly appointed president Jairaj Patil, vice president Suhas Lanke, secretary Rahul Jaju, treasurer Abhijeet Bhalkikar and other officials took the charge. Suhas Lanke and Amit Korde conducted the proceedings of the function.

Former president Mangal Patel, Pankaj Loya, Shailesh Deshpande, Haribhau Nathani, Gopal Patel and others were present.