AITL shifts focus to Bidkin industrial estate for development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited (AITL) has turned its attention to Bidkin Industrial Estate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after allotting 90 percent of plots in Shendra Industrial Estate. The first phase of developing a food processing park in Bidkin is progressing rapidly, with officials of Auric reporting that 40 percent of the work has been completed.

Shendra and Bidkin industrial estates were jointly developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and National Industrial Corridor Development Implementation Trust under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). DMIC has already allotted 90 percent of its plots to industries. Hence the focus has now shifted to Bidkin industrial estate, where a food processing park is being developed in the first phase. The project was approved last year, and the concerned company has accelerated the development of infrastructure to create an industrial environment suitable for new industries to emerge. As part of the project, 17 plots ranging from 153.1 to 8475 square meters in Bidkin belt are now available for purchase. These plots are exclusively for industrial purposes, and applications were accepted from interested entrepreneurs between April 1 to 7.

A 10,468 sqm plot in Shendra belt has also been advertised for sale. In February, Auric advertised some industrial and residential plots in Shendra, including these plots. Efforts are now underway to secure a big project on this plot as soon as possible.

Will boost economic growth in the region

The development of these industrial estates will further boost the economic growth of the region and create employment opportunities. It is expected that with the completion of the food processing park and the availability of industrial plots, new industries will emerge, contributing to the growth of Maharashtra's industrial sector.