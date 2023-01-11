Ajanta-Ellora Caves enters into 40th year with World Heritage tags

Aurangabad:

The calendar year, 1983, bears great importance for Aurangabad as its magnificent and stupendous Ajanta and Ellora Caves (Maharashtra) were conferred with the status of world heritage sites by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) along with the seven wonders of the world Taj Mahal and Agra Fort (Uttar Pradesh). Accordingly, the two caves entered the 40th year with this tag in 2023.

The year also becomes more important as hundreds of international delegates will be visiting these places as a part of the G20 summit in February 2023.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) is the custodian of the world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves. Says the superintending archaeologist, Milan Kumar Chauley, “The status is earned because of its uniqueness and rich cultural past. The ASI indeed feels proud of it and leaves no stone unturned to utilise our expertise in maintaining these sites at par and making them tourist-friendly. The lack of people’s participation in the upkeep of these sites, however, pinches us. The visitors should not take the status for granted. They should act responsibly and help ASI in maintaining the tag as well as the sanctity of these sites rather than considering them as picnic spots.”

Adds the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) regional manager, Deepak Harne, “The status is indeed a matter of pride not only for the city but also for the state and India. It is a cultural treasure and asset for all. The MTDC will continue working with ASI in promoting the marvellous paintings and stone carvings of both these caves, in whatever possible way.”

According to India Tourism’s senior officer Snehal Patil,“ It is indeed a matter of pride and an occasion to cherish. The union Ministry of Tourism and Culture and our office promote Ajanta and Ellora Caves, through various international and national platforms to enhance tourist (foreigners and domestic) footfall. These caves were already of great importance for India much before the declaration of the status. The inception of the India Tourism office (Aurangabad) in 1954 is its acknowledgement.”

Salute to archaeologist Dr Ghulam Yazdani

The veteran historian Dr Shaikh Ramzan said, “The heritage experts and archaeologists believe that the world is able to see and understand the Ajanta and Ellora Caves due to the valuable contribution made by the Indian archaeologist Dr Ghulam Yazdani. He is the first Indian chronicler of the Deccan, who has devoted his whole life to surveying, documenting and preserving the two caves and other heritage sites, belonging to different religions, existing in the Hyderabad State.

There are references that the Director General (ASI), Sir John Marshall, had deputed him to constitute the Archaeology Department (Asar-e-Qadima) in the Nizam's Dominion (Hyderabad State) in 1914. He served as the director of the department for 30 long years till his retirement in 1943. A true caretaker of our ancient civilization, Dr Yazdani wrote eight volumes on the work of Ajanta and Ellora (before and after) excavation and preservation. His published work remains one of the most important primary sources for all the modern authors of the subject till today. The Government of India (GoI) awarded him with Padma Bhushan in 1959.”