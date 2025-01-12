Ajanta-Ellora fest unveils film legacy at Prozone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival opened with a vibrant art exhibition at Prozone Mall on Sunday, offering a visual treat to cinema enthusiasts. The exhibition, which runs until January 19, invites visitors to explore the rich legacy of Indian cinema.

The inaugural ceremony featured the founder and chairperson of the festival’s organizing committee Nandkishor Kagliwal & registrar of MGM University Dr Ashish Gadekar, alongside festival coordinator Nilesh Raut, Dr Rekha Shelke and Prof Shiv Kadam. “This exhibition is not just about appreciating films; it’s a gateway to understanding their history and evolution,” said Kagliwal, urging the public to attend. The festival promises a lineup of over 60 high-quality films, offering a cinematic feast for audiences in the Marathwada region. Dr Gadekar called it a “golden opportunity for film lovers.” At the same time, Raut highlighted the nostalgic appeal of the exhibition, which showcases the journey of iconic films and songs. A special section honours filmmaker Padma Bhushan Sai Paranjpye and pays tribute to legends like Shyam Benegal, Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, and Ritwik Ghatak. Artworks celebrating their contributions have emerged as a major attraction. This exhibition is free and open to all, making it a must-visit for anyone passionate about cinema’s rich heritage.

(PHOTO)