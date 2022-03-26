Akash Hiwrale too resigns from NCP youth wing

Aurangabad, March 26:

After Amol Dandge, another office-bearer of NCP youth wing Akash Hiwrale resigned from the post divisional vice-president.

NCP State unit president Sunil Gavhane was in the city recently to review the youth wing of the city and district. He also took interviews for the posts of city and district presidents.

Akash Hiwrale, the Marathwada division vice-president of Pharmacy Wing requested him to accept his resignation.

Hiwrale said that he would meet NCP State unit president Jayant Patil on March 28 and share internal differences of the party.

Amol Dandge resigned from the youth wing post a week ago citing the reason that the party was in power for 20 years, yet cannot do anything for its activists.