Akbaruddin Owaisi criticises Raj Thackeray

Aurangabad, May 12.

Criticising Raj Thackeray without taking his name, leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Akbaruddin Owaisi said that do not pay attention to anyone who is barking in the State politics.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Owaisi School of Excellence branch at Himayat Baugh on Thursday evening. Akbaruddin Owaisi said that what should be talked about those who are not capable and were driven away from home.

“A lion never pays attention to such barking. We have at least one MP, they (without taking the name of Maharashtra Navnirman chief Raja Thackeray) have nothing. Discussions on mob lynching, ‘Azan’ and ‘Hijab’ are being held across the country. I tell frequently that, there is no need to fear or remain upset. Those who hate us have received just 40 per cent votes while 60 per cent of people are still with us. Those who want to bark, let them do it. Do not fall prey to them,” he said.

The AIMIM advised leaders and activists to keep quiet and respond to hate with love.

“I too have come here to respond to hate with love. I was in Jail and was acquitted later. There were attacks on me, yet, I am standing before you. So, be happy always,” he added.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Telangana MLA Jafar Hussain, Waris Pathan, Dr Gaffar Quadri, Syed Moin, adv Syed Faiz, Sherkhan, Ilyas Khan Falahi, Nasir Riyaz, Asif Hingora, Hafiz Nizami, Sadeq Raza, Anis-ur-Rahman were present.

When he was taking on figures of education, youths were raising slogans. On this, he said that he knew what you wanted to hear. “You want to hear about ‘Chai’, but, I will not speak on politics now. I will talk in the next meeting on ‘Aam Khaas’ ground. I will decide the time and place for it,” he added.