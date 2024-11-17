Akbaruddin Owaisi’s road show in East & Central Constituencies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A road show of Akbaruddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was organised on Sudany to canvas for party’s candidates in Aurangabad East Assembly Constituency Imtiaz Jaleel and Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency Naser Siddiuqi.

There was a huge rush of youths. The roadshow started in the afternoon at Azad Chowk. Owaisi and candidate Imtiaz Jaleel were in an open jeep. Both sides of the road were crowded with youth. The jeep was moving slowly.

As the speed was very slow, Owaisi got down from the vehicle near Roshan Gate and walked on foot. After walking for a long time, they got back into the jeep. He was welcomed everywhere. Flowers were also showered from some buildings.

The jurisdiction of East Assembly Constituency is up to Chelipura Police Chwok, from there onwards the Central Constituency starts. Candidate Nasser Siddiqui was present in the road show which reached Buddhilane via Lotakaranja.

A stage was set up in front of the party office near Aamkhas Maidan. Akbaruddin Owaisi guided the youth present there and appealed to them to elect both candidates.