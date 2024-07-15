Akola thieves held for stealing ATM batteries from Limbe Jalgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj police has arrested two seasoned thieves involved in stealing eight batteries of bank ATMs from Akola district.

The batteries valuing Rs 40,000 of Bank of Maharashtra’s ATM in Limbe Jalgaon were stolen on July 4 early morning.

During the investigation, the photo of the thieves was captured in CCTV cameras. Hence the cops circulated their photos on social media. In the meantime, the Waluj police came to know that the accused hail from Akola district and are going to come at Sindkhed Court on July 13. Hence a trap was laid, but the accused did not turn up. As a result, the cops traced and nabbed them from Chatari village in Akola district.

The accused identified themselves as Bhagwan Vishwanath Sadar (41) and Jagdish Jagdev Hiwrale (33, Chatari in Patur tehsil in Akola district) confessed of stealing ATM batteries. The cops seized batteries from their possession.

It is learnt that the accused are wanted in several serious crimes and cases by Nashik, Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sindhkhed and Akola police.

Under the guidance of the commissioner of police Pravin Pawar, DCP Nitin Bagate and ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, the action was taken by police inspector Rajendra Sahane, PSI Ajay Shitole, and the team.