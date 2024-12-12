Alert citizens threaten public agitation against Cidco Waluj Mahanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Cidco administration has been accused of neglecting to provide basic amenities in different neighbourhoods for the past two years, despite citizens paying taxes, which has caused financial strain for many. Consequently, the Cidco Waluj Mahanagar Bachao Kruti Samiti, on Thursday, warned Cidco that a severe public agitation (Jan Andolan) will be launched, with the participation of hundreds of citizens in front of the Cidco office.

The Cidco administration developed main and internal roads in Mahanagar-I and II many years ago, but most of these tar roads have fallen into disrepair. Furthermore, unauthorised digging on Cidco’s roads for pipeline work and other projects has led to incomplete restoration. Many of these dug-up roads have not been repaired after the projects were completed.

Dangerous potholes on main routes lead to frequent accidents. Despite several written complaints to the Cidco administration and a petition filed in the High Court, the administration has only given verbal assurances that the issues will soon be addressed but no concrete action has been taken.

As a result, Nagesh Kuthare, the action committee's president, warned that further communication would cease and that citizens would proceed directly with protests in front of the Cidco Waluj office. The memorandum was accepted by Udayraj Chaudhari of Cidco.

Present during the event were the committee's Vice President Narendra Singh Yadav, Sheetal Gangwal, Satish Shingade, Vinod Sathe, joint secretary Chandrakant Patil, R R Patil, Deepak Kuldhar, Shashikant Hol, Rajendra Motekar, and Shashikant Narkhede.

Boxxx

Areas posing severe inconvenience

The most dangerous potholes are reported on the following routes extending from Suryawanshinagar to Jijau Chowk; Water Tank to Ganeshnagar via Pandharpur Road; Tisgaon to Wadgaon via NRB Corner; Govind Hills to Cidco Headquarters Main Road and Waluj Hospital to MSEDCL office Road. One particularly dangerous pothole is located near Nyra Petrol Pump's speed breaker, where attempts to avoid it have caused frequent accidents. These potholes not only lead to vehicle damage but also pose significant risks to human life. According to Kuthare, if a loss of life occurs due to these potholes, the Cidco administration will be held responsible.