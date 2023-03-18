Alert Damini squad averts child marriage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Alert Damini squad rushed to a marriage venue in Kanchanwadi and averted a child marriage on Saturday. The child helpline service received a call that a 16 years old is being married in the Kanchanwadi area. Later, on receiving the information PSI Anita Phasate and Damini Squad members rushed to the spot and stopped the marriage ceremony.

Child helpline member Amrapali Borde on receiving the information sought the help of the Damini squad. PI of Bharosa Cell Amrapali Tayade then directed PSI Anita Phasate, constable Subhash Mankar, Thate, and others to immediately go to the spot. Child helplines Borde and Umesh Shrivastava also went to the spot. They saw a mandap erected for the marriage. They came to know that a 16 year old girl is being married to a 21 years old boy. When the police checked the documents of the girl, it was clear that the girl was only 16 years old. The police then counseled the girl’s mother and relatives. They were convinced and gave a written assurance that they will not marry the girl unless she completes 18 years of age.