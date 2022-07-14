Alert employees avert major mishap in Marathwada Express

Aurangabad, July 14:

A major mishap was averted in the Dharmabad - Manmad Marathwada Express due to the alertness of the employees who spotted a technical snag in the AC Bogie of the train at Aurangabad Railway Station on Thursday morning.

The Marathwada Express arrived at Aurangabad Station at 11 am. The railway employees noticed there was some noise coming from the AC bogie. A major technical fault was traced in the AC bogie by the alert employees. As the repairing was impossible it was decided to separate the bogie from the train before it would proceed further. An engine was used to separate the bogie. If the fault was not located, there was a chance of a major mishap, mentioned the railway sources.

There was a fault in the alternator used to operate AC and fans in the train. The alternator is a part of the electrical system located near the train wheels. Moreover, there is a change of derailment if the alternator is defunct. Hence, the lower part of the train is always checked whenever the train arrives at any station.