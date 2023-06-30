Alert officers avert child marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The alert officers of the zilla parishad women and child welfare department averted a child marriage at Jalbhala village in the tehsil on Thursday.

Deputy CEO Prasad Mirkale received a message from an unknown person that a 17-year-old girl is being married to a boy from Jintur in the Parbhani district. The marriage was arranged on Friday. As many people came to know that the girl was a minor, the family members decided to conduct the marriage on Thursday.

Acting on the message, Mirkale, Gangapur project officer Nilesh Rathod and other officers went to Jambhala despite being a holiday of Ashadhi Ekadashi and Eid. The officers counseled the parents of the girl that she is a minor and they can be punished for conducting her marriage. They were convinced and gave a written assurance to the officers that they will not get her married until she completes 18 years of age and will take good care of her.