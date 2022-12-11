Alert police avert possible clash between agitators

Aurangabad

A clash between the BJP and Ambedkarite movement agitators was averted due to the alertness of the police at Kranti Chowk on Sunday afternoon.

BJP has organised an agitation at Kranti Chowk to condemn the incident of throwing ink on higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil in Pune.

There was a possibility of a clash if the Ambedkarite movement activists tried to disturb the agitation. The activists came to known that the BJP agitators had planned to burn the photo of Manoj Garbade , who threw ink on Patil. Hence, they proceed towards Kranti Chowk form a meeting going on at Subhedari guest house.

However, the police had then drove the BJP agitators telling them that the time of the agitation has been over.