Alert police foil self-immolation attempt

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

A clerk claiming that his relatives framed his false death and prepared documents to support his death due to which his job was lost, tried to immolate self at police commissionerate on Friday. However, the alert police stopped him and handed him over to Begumpura police. The police counselled him to refrain from committing suicide and later leave him.

A clerk in the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC), Manoj Aadeshrao Kulkarni (35, Shiv Jagrut Mandir, N-9) in a memorandum to Begumpura police station said that his relatives posed his fake death and also lodged a missing complaint in Gangakhed in Parbhani district. The prepared fake document supporting his death due to which he lost his job. Hence, cases should be registered against his relatives, he demanded.

Meanwhile, Kulkarni had earlier threatened to immolate self at police commissionerate. Hence, constable was keeping a watch on him. As soon as he came to commissionerate at around 12.30 pm, he was taken into custody and he had a bottle of fuel in his bag. The police took the bag and took him to DCP Aparna Gite. She then counseled him and handed over him to Begumpura police. The police also counseled him and convince him to give up the idea of suicide. He was convinced and gave it in writing.