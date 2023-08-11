Alert truck driver helps police apprehend armed robbers

Looting spree at Zalta Phata at 2.30 am, three suspects arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In a daring incident, armed robbers intercepted drivers and initiated a looting spree at Zalta Fata in the early hours of Friday. However, a vigilant truck driver immediately contacted the police emergency number 112 and reported the incident, prompting the activation of the emergency response system. The Chikalthana police, responding to the call, pursued the robbers for approximately eight kilometers and successfully apprehended them, along with the stolen vehicle.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ajay Nitin Katkate (24) from Khokadpura, Sagar Madhukar Adhaav (23) from near Khandoba Mandir, and Manohar Laxman Sase (20) from Rajnagar. Authorities also recovered various items related to the robbery, including an iron shovel, pepper powder, nylon rope, a black knife, and a screwdriver.

According to police, the district police control room received the distress call from the truck driver at 2:30 am on Friday. Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwania immediately directed inspector Ravindra Khandekar of Chikalthana police station to take action. Upon reaching the scene, the robbers fled in a black Xylo vehicle towards Deolai. The police initiated a pursuit, which culminated in the robbers losing control of their vehicle at Deolai Chowk. Although two of the robbers managed to escape after a scuffle with the police, the authorities successfully apprehended the remaining three suspects.

The operation was carried out by officials including Suresh Apsanwad, Deepak Deshmukh, Vishal Londhe, and Ashok Mule. Notably, all three arrested individuals had no prior criminal records.