Alert woman police personnel rescues minor girl

Tragedy averted: Girl left house, being harassed by youths in Cidco bus stand

Aurangabad:

A minor girl left the house in a fit of rage after her mother denied giving her a new mobile phone. The girl took shelter in the Cidco bus stand. Meanwhile a woman police constable who came to the bus stand to drop her husband saw the girl being harassed by some youths. When the employee questioned the girl, the youths ran away. She reported the incident to police helpline 112 and the girl was then handed over to her mother. A tragedy was averted due to vigilance of women police personnel.

As per information, the girl Dipti (name changed) living in Jaibhavaninagar area left the house in anger on Monday morning after her mother denied giving her mobile. She was roaming the city all day and reached the Cidco bus stand in the night. Some youths were harassing the girl. Meanwhile, a woman constable Seema Wankhede had come to the Cidco bus stand to drop her husband. She got suspicious and inquired with Dipti. The youths then left the spot. Dipti then told Wankhede that she had come from Gangakhed in Parbhani district and did not remember the mobile numbers of the family members. Then Wankhede reported the incident to police helpline 112. Police inspector of the Bharosa cell Amrapali Tayde and officials reached the spot and asked Dipti about her whereabouts by taking her into confidence. Dipti then confessed to the police that she had run away from home. PI Tayde then searched for her parents and gave her into their custody.