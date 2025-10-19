Ali elected unopposed as Students Council President in London

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ali Kamaal Farooqui, a youth from the city, was re-elected unopposed as Council President of London University. This year, he formed an informal coalition across three key councils, securing a clean sweep with a 100% success rate.

He said his focus remains on academics and development work rather than immediate political ambitions. "I am also completing the formal setup of his Heritage Foundation, which will focus on heritage conservation and development in the Marathwada region,” he said.

Ali, who is the son of city leader Kamal Farooqui (State vice president, Congress), is currently pursuing a BA (Hons) in International Relations.