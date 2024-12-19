Ali Farooqui elected president of Liberal Arts Council-London

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ali Kamaal Farooqui, a youth from the city was elected the president of the Liberal Arts Council. Ali is pursuing a degree course in International Relations at Regent University, which is one of Europe’s most prestigious universities in London.

His victory, with a resounding 74 pc majority, shows inclusivity, justice and student development. The Liberal Arts Council represents students across diverse disciplines, including International Relations, Psychology, Media and Communications, and Art History. Speaking after his victory, he said, “I am proud to have been elected as the President of my university’s student council. I am committed to fulfilling all the objectives outlined in my manifesto and will strive to enhance the student experience to the best of my ability.”