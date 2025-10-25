Alignment Committee approves proposed Autram Ghat tunnel; road alignment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After years of delay, the long-pending tunnel and road alignment at Kannad’s Autram Ghat has finally been approved by the alignment approval committee of the union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The project will cost ₹2,435 crore, and the detailed project report (DPR) will be finalised soon, after which construction of the tunnel will begin, informed the Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad during a press conference on Saturday.

National Highway No. 52 spans 573 kilometers, connecting the districts of Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Solapur, and Dhule. The Autram Ghat section near Kannad has been closed for nearly two and a half years, forcing heavy vehicles to take a detour of around 100 kilometers.

Dr Karad said that the tunnel and road project at Autram Ghat had been pending for many years. After consistent follow-up meetings with union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, a review meeting was held last month. The alignment approval committee met in New Delhi on September 12, where approval was granted for the tunnel and road alignment from Kannad to Telwadi in the Autram Ghat section.

Tunnel and road details

One of the alignment options presented was approved. The project includes 15 kilometers of roadway from Telwadi near Kannad to Bodhare, featuring a 5.5-kilometer-long tunnel section within the ghat area. Of this, the tunnel itself will be approximately 3 kilometers in length. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had initially proposed six different alignment options for the project.

Cancelled joint project

Earlier, the union Ministry of Railways and NHAI had planned to execute the tunnel project jointly on a 50-50 cost-sharing basis, but the plan was dropped due to feasibility concerns.

Final approved plan for Autram Ghat

Total Length: 14.895 km

Greenfield Section: 12.350 km

Tunnel: 5.50 km

Viaduct: 3 km

Forest Area: 13 km

Wildlife Area: 2.200 km

Vehicle Speed Density: 100 km/h

Land Required: 15.27 hectares

Construction Cost: ₹1,705 crore

GST (18%): ₹318 crore

Miscellaneous Expense - ₹412 crore

Total Project Cost: ₹2,435 crore

Two years of effort pays off

The above highway is a key route linking North and South India. Once completed, the Autram Ghat tunnel will significantly boost industrial growth, tourism, and transport connectivity. It will link Marathwada, Khandesh, and Western Maharashtra via this highway. Since the ghat has been closed for traffic for two years, extensive discussions were held with minister Nitin Gadkari, the Department of Forest (Central), and NHAI on six possible routes. One alignment has now been finalised. The DPR and tender process are expected to be completed in the next few months, and work will begin soon afterward. Efforts will be made to complete the project at the fastest possible pace, pointed out Dr Karad.