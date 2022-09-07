All beds in pediatric department get occupied

Aurangabad, Sep 7:

All the beds in the three wards of the pediatric department of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) are occupied with children suffering from pneumonia, dengue, viral fever, diarrhea and other diseases on Wednesday.

The pediatric department of GMCH has three wards namely 24, 25 and 26. There are a total 96 beds in these three wards. The condition of 18 of 96 children is critical. Due to the change in the weather, the children in the city are affected by viral diseases, and cold, cough and fever. Nearly 3 to 4 out of 10 patients coming to the outpatient department are waiting for admission. Head of department of pediatrics Dr Prabha Khaire said, currently the number of child patients of viral fever, pneumonia is more. The department has a total of 96 pediatric patients under treatment. All these patients are below 12 years of age.

Most patients are children

Rain is also contributing to mosquito breeding. All these conditions have led to flu, viral diseases, respiratory disorders, dengue fever, hand, foot and mouth disease and to some extent water borne diseases. Children are most affected by it, said Dr Khaire.