All Brahmins must unite!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Brahmins represent a legacy of knowledge, wisdom and values. True Brahminhood lies not in confining this knowledge to one caste, but in using it for the welfare of all communities, all religions, and ultimately, the nation,” said national president of the akhil bharatiya kanyakubj brahmin mahasabha, pt. Ajay Shukla. He appealed to the Brahmin fraternity to rise above sub-sects, linguistic differences, regionalism and organisational ego and unite across the country.

The national all-Brahmin convention commenced on Saturday, jointly organised by the Uttar Deshiya Brahmin Seva Samiti, Brahmin Samaj Samnvay Samiti and the akhil bharatiya kanyakubj brahmin mahasabha. The two-day convention began with the worship of the idol of lord Parshuram. The event, held at the Janeshwar Mahadev temple in Pahadsingpura, saw the participation of 93 delegates from 33 cities across 11 states. On the dais were national working president pt. Arun Shukla, national general secretary pt. Mahesh Mishra, national president of the women’s wing Seema Mishra and national general secretary Dr. Rasika Dubey. The programme opened with all participants holding the tricolour and chanting ‘Vande Mataram’.

“When the waters of the Ganga, Narmada, Saraswati and Shipra come together, all differences disappear. Similarly, the unification of the Brahmin community will act as a life-giving force for all,” said the national working president of the women’s wing, Vijaya Awasthi.

Office-bearers of various city-based Brahmin organisations working for the community, including Milind Damodare, CA R. B. Sharma, Rajesh Butole, Dhananjay Pandey, Satish Mandpe, Abhishek Kadi and Ravindra Karwande were felicitated. The proceedings were conducted by Rajesh Agnihotri and Mahesh Mishra.

Brahmin Mahakumbh today

The Brahmin Mahakumbh will be held on Sunday on behalf of all Brahmin organisations. The inauguration will take place at 10 am at the Janeshwar Mahadev temple. Discussions will be held on various issues concerning the community. Arnava Maharshi, recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya baal puraskar, will be felicitated. Organiser Sachin Awasthi appealed for community members to attend the event in large numbers.

Dignitaries offering worship to Shri Ram, lord Ganesh and Bharat Mata at the national all-Brahmin convention organised by the Uttar Deshiya Brahmin Seva Samiti, Brahmin Samaj Samnvay Samiti and the akhil bharatiya kanyakubj brahmin mahasabha, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.