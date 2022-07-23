All CBSE city school records 100 pc result in X, XII exams

Aurangabad, July 22:

All the schools which are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary and Education (CBSE) recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in the X and XII examinations-2022, the results of which were declared online on Friday.

The CBSE conducted 10th standard examinations from April 26 to May 4 while 12th standard students took examinations between April 26 to June 15.

The examinations were held in two terms ( Term 1 and Term 2) due to the Covid situation this year for the first time. The result of the Term- 1 examinations was already declared in March 2022. There are more than 25 CBSE schools in the district that offer education up to the 10th standard while six schools provide education up to the 12th standard in the different parts of the district.

Nearly 1800 students appeared from the schools while 200 of them scored 95 per cent. A total of 450 students secured 90 and above per cent marks.

Names of some of the schools are as follows; Nath Valley Schools, Stepping Stones School, Podar International School, PSBA, Jain International School, Universal High School, Gurukul Olympiad, Riverdale School, Winchester International School Al-Irfan School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gaikwad Global, Scholar’s Valley and Oyster School.

Box

For the final result, 30 per cent of weightage was given to theory papers in term 1 while there was 70 per cent weightage was accorded in the second term. There was a 50 per cent weightage for practicals in each term.

Box

500 pass XII result

Over 500 students from the city had taken the CBSE XII examinations all of them were declared successful. Nearly 100 students scored 90 per cent above marks in all the streams.