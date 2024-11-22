All eyes are set to know who will win in West constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There was a neck and neck competition in the Aurangabad West constituency. The straight fight was between sitting MLA and Shinde Sena’s candidate Sanjay Shirsat and BJP rebel or Uddhav Sena candidate Raju Shinde. Hence who has succeeded in hitting four across the boundary or who has got clean bowled will be clear by tomorrow afternoon.

Shirsat claimed that he has served the people of the West constituency for the last 15 years. Besides, major facelift works were undertaken in the constituency in the last two and a half years. Hence the voters had voted for the election with zeal and enthusiasm. Hence my victory is for sure.”

Shinde acknowledged, “The voters had voted in large numbers. Hence my victory is confirmed. A formality of announcing my victory has to be made after counting of votes for sure.”