All eyes on CSMC budget to be presented on March 31

Administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary to emphasis on education, health and roads

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual budget of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be presented on March 31. The budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be presented when there are no ruling party members in the municipal corporation. Meanwhile, the municipal administration has failed to bring any major change in the city in the last three years.

This year, the budget is being presented on the concept of Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary. Everyone is paying attention to what innovative plans and projects will be introduced for the city. Since April 2020, there are no political members in the corporation. In April 2023, administrative rule will complete three years. For the financial year 2022-23, the then administrators had approved an expenditure budget of Rs 1728 crore. Actually less than Rs 1200 crores came into the treasury. Almost Rs 1000 crore were spent on maintenance and paying expenses. Less than Rs 200 crores remained for development works in the city. These funds were also spent in the name of maintenance. Apart from G20, the CSMC has not done any new major development work in the city. A development fund of Rs 1 crore was announced for each former corporator, but only Rs 60 lakhs were received.

Focus on education, health

Sources informed that administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary has given more emphasis on education, health, roads, maintenance and repair, innovation activities and city beautification. Accordingly, the budget will be presented on March 31.

Chief accountant corona affected

Santhosh Wahule, chief accounting officer of the CSMC, was tested positive for corona on Tuesday. He was immediately placed in isolation. He will not be able to attend the budget presentation on March 31.