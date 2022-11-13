All facilities will be given to Ambedkar research centre

Lokmat News Network Aurangabad “ All facilities will be provided for the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Institute of Pali ...

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

“ All facilities will be provided for the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Institute of Pali being established in the 75 acres area near the footsteps of Ajanta Caves”, said agriculture minister Abdul Sattar.

He was speaking during the 17th All India Buddha Dhamma Conference held at Fardapur on November 8. The conference was inaugurated by Buddhist monk from America, Lama RAngdrol. Japan’s monk Bhikhu Taijo Imanaka presided over.

Bhante Chandrabodhi Mahathero, former government officer Anilkumar Gaikwad, Sillod council president Rajashree Nikam, deputy president Abdul Sameer and others were present.

