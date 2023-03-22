All India Buddhist council on March 25

Aurangabad

Dhamma Samrat Foundation will organise the 5th All India Buddhist Council at Ranjangaon (Kammabhumi), Gangapur on March 25 between 10 am and 10 pm.

Bhante Dhammasevak Mahathero, Mulava will preside over while Bhante Dr P M Satyapal will inaugurate the council. Bhante Bunli Mahathero from Thailand will be present.

Organisers Bhante Shakyaputra Amrutanand Bodhi and chairman of the reception committee Popat Dushing said, the council will be inaugurated by hoisting the Dhamma flag. Later several rituals like Bhojan dan, Bodhivruksha Pujan, Deep Prajwalan, Dhamma Samrat Souvenir release, Dhamma Desana, awards distribution, and others will be held.

Social activists Dr Sunil Ubale, Bhimrao Hattiambire, Anilkumar Salve, Dr Gautam Gaikwad, L M Gaikwad will be felicitated by giving Dhamma Bhushan awards.

Onganisers Nitin Jadhav, Dr Sandeep Gaikwad, A T Pagare, Ranjan Shirsath and others have appealed to the Upasaks and Upasikas to be present for the council wearing white clothes.