All party leaders participate in the Mahavir Jayanti procession

Show of unity and discipline

Aurangabad, April 14:

Leaders and activists of all political parties, including president of Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda and working president Subhash Zambad participated in the Mahavir Jayanti procession on Thursday.

The procession started from Paithan gate in the morning. Tremendous joy and spirit was seen in the Jain community as the procession was held after a gap of two-years. Community members participated with a deep sense of devotion to Lord Mahavira and a sense of community unity. The procession organised by the Sakal Jain Samaj on Mahavir Jayanti is one of its kind.

All sects and various organizations in the Jain community come together under the banner of the Sakal Jain Samaj. A message of communal unity is being conveyed by holding such a procession every year under the guidance of Rajendra Darda, the president of Sakal Jain Samaj. The excitement of Mahavir Jayanti is increasing every year. The scenes depicted in the procession are also very striking.

Wishes on Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

The procession started with the melodious sound of musical instruments, drums and the chanting of Lord Mahavira after the Jain saints and sadhvis gave Manglik. Earlier, Rajendra Darda shared his thoughts. On the occasion, Rajendra Darda extended best wished to the followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti, on behalf of the Sakal Jain Samaj.

Presence of all party leaders

MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, MLAs Atul Save, Haribhau Bagade, Sanjay Shirsath, MLC Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, founder president of the Shivjayanti Utsav Mahasangh Pruthviraj Pawar, former Congress city president GSA Ansari, BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar, Basavraj Mangrule, Abhay Taksal, Pramod Rathod, Sameer Rajurkar, Anil Makariye, Rajendra Janjal and others were present.

Excitement at its peak

The excitement reached its peak after the procession reached Gulmandi. Rajendra Darda waived the multi-colored flag and getting tremendous applause from the present. MLC Ambadas Danve also waived the flag. As soon as MP Imtiyaz Jaleel waved the flag, there was a round of applause. Rajendra Darda, Subhash Zambad, Samiti president Nilesh Savalkar and his colleagues worked hard to complete the procession on time.

Rajendra Darda was trying his best not to let a gap in the procession. He himself danced and raised chants to increase the enthusiasm of the workers. Rajendra Darda lauded the unity of the Jain community and thanked all after the conclusion of the procession at Rajabazar Jain Temple in the afternoon.