All professors absent in physiology department;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

At the Government Medical College on Wednesday, principal Dr. Shivaji Sukre made surprise visits to several departments to check the attendance of faculty and staff. While professors and staff were present in five departments, it was found that in the physiology department, not a single professor, associate professor, or assistant professor was present. The principal took serious note of this and issued strict instructions to the department head.

Over the past two years, facilities and equipment at the GMCH have improved. However, complaints had emerged that some faculty were leaving before office hours and senior doctors or professors were often absent during afternoon OPD sessions. Acting on this, Dr. Sukre made surprise visits between 4:30 and 5 pm on Wednesday to six departments, reviewing attendance records. Most professors were present in biochemistry, anatomy, microbiology, pharmacology, and pathology departments, but none were present in physiology. The principal questioned the department head about the absence.

Immediate action ahead

Dr. Sukre warned faculty that attendance during office hours is mandatory, even if exams are scheduled in the morning session. He stated that any absence observed during future departmental inspections will lead to disciplinary action as per rules.