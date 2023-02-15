All religion mass marriage ceremony on March 18

Aurangabad

Dharmaday Sanghatna Sarvadharmiya Samudayik Vivah Sohala Samiti will organise all religion mass marriage ceremony at Sant Janardan Swami Ashram at Ellora on March 18. Interested couples are appealed to register their names for the marriages with the committee. Each couple will allow bringing 20 guests. The couple will be given Mangalsutra, money and household articles. The organisers have appealed to the donors to come forward and donate for the noble cause. Further information can be obtained on 9422212045, 9823992459, 9665171769 and 9850130259.