Alliance with Thackeray group is only for Mumbai corporation elections

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

“The alliance of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadei (VBA) with Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena presently is only for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections”, said VBA president Adv Balasaheb Ambedkar.

Adv Ambedkar was in the city to attend a convention of Sakal Nabhik Samaj on Monday. Before the convention, he talked to the newsmen and expressed that the alliance with Thackeray group will be fruitful.

Ambedkar announced the name of Kalidas Mane as an official candidate of VBA for Marathwada teachers constituency election. He said, there is a tussle between Balasaheb Thorat and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil for Nashik graduates constituency and Vikhe Patil will succeed. He will be the face of BJP’s chief minister in the coming days. Balasaheb Thorat will be the face of Congress in the state, he predicted.

Answering a question, he said that he met chief minister Eknath Shinde for some work, but still it became news. I had advised Uddhav Thackeray not to trust Congress. It is clear that Congress will contest independently, and there is no harm if the Thackeray group deals with NCP, he said.