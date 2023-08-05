Allot 25 acres of land for IT park in Auric

CMIA put forward the demand before state industries secretary Harshdeep Kamble

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent meeting with State Industries principal secretary Harshdeep Kamble, the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) on Saturday demanded the reservation of 25 acres of land for the establishment of an IT park in the Shendra industrial belt of Auric. The request comes as part of the CMIA's efforts to attract IT industries to the region, which has shown promise in terms of providing a conducive environment for such ventures.

The CMIA's demand stems from the growing interest shown by IT companies in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) under the Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric). A recent IT company has already commenced its operations by renting a building in Auric hall, and it has expressed the need for 10 acres of land to expand its activities. Additionally, several members of the CMIA are also eager to establish their own IT ventures and require approximately one to one and a half acres of land each.

Favourable environment for IT companies

CMIA president Dushyant Patil emphasized the favorable environment for IT industries in the region, citing the presence of numerous engineering colleges and universities offering IT education. The CMIA has also reached out to the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), informing them about the conducive conditions in Auric and extending an invitation for their officials to visit the area.

Will foster technological growth

The allocation of 25 acres of land exclusively for the IT park in Auric is a significant step towards attracting IT companies and fostering technological growth in the region. With the demand for IT infrastructure on the rise, this move aims to meet the requirements of existing and upcoming IT ventures, further solidifying Auric’s position as a promising destination for the IT industry.