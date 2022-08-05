Allow time for the recruitment of teachers, principals

Request from a delegation of institute owners to VC

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The recruitment process of principal, assistant professor, post graduate and degree teachers takes three months. Accordingly, the delegation of the institute owners demanded that time should be extended for their recruitment process, in a statement submitted to the vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Friday.

The meeting of the institute owners was held in the university hall on Friday. After that the delegation met VC Dr Pramod Yeole and pro VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and handed over the statement of demands. The statement stated that the university recently issued a circular saying that the post of full time principals should be filled by August 10 and retirees should not be appointed as principals. However, it takes at least 3 months for the selection process to be completed by the selection committee after the college submits the roster for the post of principal, teachers and after approval of the roster.

Hence the university should increase the time accordingly. The age limit should be increased for the recruitment of principal posts in unaided colleges. Colleges which have been academically audited are awarded certificates by the university. Such colleges should not be re-examined till the sanctioned period remains.

Instead of 2 PG teachers, appointment of 1 PG teacher and 1 UG teacher should be allowed for postgraduate courses. The university has given appointments in various departments on contract basis. Accordingly, such appointments should be allowed in colleges. The delegation has also demanded that the fee committee should increase the fees of various courses in unaided colleges. Dr Rajesh Karpe, Sanjay Nimbalkar, Dr Pratibha Ahire, Phulchand Salampure and others were present on the occasion.