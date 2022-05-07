Almanac is an astronomical mathematics

DK Soman honoured with lifetime achievement award

Aurangabad, May 7:

Almanac (Panchang) is an astronomical mathematics. It is the schedule of the planets and stars in space. As seen in the sky, so is the almanac. Almanac is used for festivals and auspicious occasions and not to study the planets, said astronomer, DK Soman.

He was speaking at the 11th State level astronomers conference organized by MGM on Saturday. Soman was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Secretary of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Ankushrao Kadam presided over the function. On the occasion, Soman expressed the need to launch an initiative like 'University at your home, sky at your door' in every village through a mobile vehicle telescope.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Aundhkar said that in the 90's, Soman formed the National Astronomical Federation by uniting 70-90 astronomical associations in the country. Dr Arvind Ranade said that it was Soman's job to bring the meaning of science and astronomy to the masses. In his presidential address, Kadam said that the earth is like a particle of dust in the universe. This is the subject that makes us aware of our existence. MGM Vice chancellor Vilas Sapkal, Medha Suman, Scientist Hemant Mone and Anuradha Kadam were present on the occasion.

Plants do not shape life

Indians are very honest and advanced in the knowledge of astronomy in the world. This knowledge has not spread all over the world due to the invasion of foreign invaders. If you study the almanac, the distant sky comes closer. The planets in the sky do not shape the life of man, but the insistence, stubbornness, enmity, prejudice and ego in the mind affects life.