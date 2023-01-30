Alpana Moholkar no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 30, 2023 08:25 PM 2023-01-30T20:25:02+5:30 2023-01-30T20:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Alpana Anil Moholkar (80, Shrushthi Vihar, Zambad Estate) passed away due to prolonged illness on Monday. Her last rites were performed in the Pratapnagar crematorium. She is survived by her husband, a son, four daughters and extended family.