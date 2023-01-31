Demand for extension of deadline for PM Awas

Aurangabad: Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele on Tuesday demanded that the deadline for accepting the applications for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana should be extended till February 28 so that the beneficiaries are not deprived. A statement was handed to the municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary. Earlier, 52000 applications were received for PM Awas Yojana. As old applications are missing, new applications are being accepted from December 19. So far, 35,000 applications have been received. But still some beneficiaries may remain deprived. Therefore, it has been requested in the letter that the deadline should be extended till February 28 for applications for the scheme.