Alumni Association formed in Chem Tech Dept

Aurangabad: The Alumni Association was formed in the Chemical Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Sunday.

Dr Sushil Bahekar was appointed president of the Association while Mangesh Kapale is secretary. The other office-bearers are as follows; Rohan Rajshirke (vice-president), Pratik Sanghve (joint-secretary) and Dr Rupesh Tupe (treasurer). A convention of ex-students was held in the department on Sunday.

Dr Jitendra B Naik, a director of the University Institute of Chemical Technology of KBC North Maharashtra was the chief guest. He said that the nurturing of students and researchers was done in the Chemical Technology Department of Bamu during the last three decades. He said that many students of the department shone on national and international. Dr Uday Annapur (director, ICT Jalna), registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and department head Dr Pravin Wakte guided the participants.