Alumni meet held in RZCHLAR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Alumni Association meeting of Dr Rafiq Zakaria Center for Higher Learning and Advanced Research (RZCHLAR) was held at the Centre on Monday. Director of the Center Dr Arif Pathan chaired the meeting. The students who completed postgraduate from it credited their success to the teachers and RZCHLAR. While reminiscing, they expressed their satisfaction with the current students and the management's approach.

The association members also offered to provide all cooperation to present students. Tabbasum Shaikh, Sohail Ali Abidi, Majid Alam Nadvi and others shared their experiences. Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator Dr Fayyaz Farooqui, Dr Rehana Begum and Shaikh Zareena were present. Dr Imran Pathan conducted the proceedings of the event. Dr Mohsin Abdul Aziz proposed a vote of thanks. Zaiba Naz, Naushad Anjum, S Zakir, Gohar Saba and other students were present.