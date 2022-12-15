Alumni meet in Govt College today

Aurangabad: A meeting of the Alumni Association and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Government College of Arts and Science will be held at the college at 3 pm on December 17 to discuss organising various programmes as part of the centenary celebration of the college.

One may contact the office-bearers of the association-Dr Naval Thorat, Maya Vanjare, Shehnaz Farooqui, Dr Talat Khan and Deepak Urgunde. Registration is mandatory for participation in the meeting.

College principal Dr Rajendra Haribhau said the participation of alumni members in the centenary celebration is very important, so, more and more ex-students should attend the meeting.